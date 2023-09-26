Bird Feed Sale to benefit Austin Audubon Society Published 5:34 pm Tuesday, September 26, 2023

For the third year, Runnings of Austin will donate 10% of wild bird feed sales to Austin Audubon Society as part of Audubon’s annual Bird Feed Sale.

The sale starts this Saturday and will run through Oct. 8. Proceeds from this benefit are a large part of the club’s income.

Austin Audubon was organized in 1972 and since that time has continued to focus on bird conservation, citizen science, bird and conservation education and bird watching events.

Proceeds from this year’s seed sale will be used to provide good binoculars for the Jay C. Hormel Nature Center staff, work on a bird viewing station at a restored wetland area in the Nature Center, and support the Mower County Historical Society’s restoration work at the Grand Meadow Chert quarry.

That parcel near Grand Meadow is a hub for resident and migrating birds as well as a unique archaeological site.

The club also sponsors birding events like the Christmas Bird Count, Great Backyard Bird Count, Migratory Bird Count in May, bird walks at the nature center during the May migration, and field trips.