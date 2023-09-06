Bettie C. Bates, 80

Bettie (Elam) Bates, age 80, of Brownsdale, passed away on Friday, September 1, 2023, in her home at Legacy of Brownsdale, MN.

Bettie Elam was born in Austin, MN, on January 21, 1943, the daughter of Carl and Gynith (Sagdalen) Elam. She was baptized on April 4, 1943 at Trinity Lutheran Church in the vicinity of Dexter, MN. Bettie graduated from Hayfield High School in 1961. After High School, Bettie worked at Piggly Wiggly, Red Owl and 35+ years at McDonalds.

She married Richard Dale Bayer on April 1, 1962 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Elkton, MN. They had three daughters, Melanie, Kathy and Denise. On March 31, 1963, Bettie became a member of Grace American Lutheran Church in Austin.

Husband, Richard died on January 9, 1970. Bettie married Terry Bates on November 15, 1985. Bettie enjoyed flying kites, blowing bubbles, adult coloring, traveling, taking cruise ship vacations, road trips, camping, boating, snowmobiling, gardening, cooking, baking and most of all spending time with family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Gynith Elam; two husbands, Richard Bayer and Terry Bates; brother Donald Elam; her sister Judy Fimon; and stepson, Trent Bates.

She is survived by her daughters, Melanie (Ken) Miland, Kathy (Mike) Grimley, Denise (Eric) Thompson; stepdaughter, Tonya Bates, all from Austin, MN; grandchildren; Justin, Logan, Michael, Kellie, Ashley, Lauren, Taylor, Allie and Samantha; 5 great grandchildren; sisters, Nyla Barber, Edna Zrucky and Debra Elam; many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A funeral service will be held at 2 pm on Friday, September 8, 2023 at Clasen-Jordan Mortuary with the Reverend Dennis Tamke officiating. Visitation will be held from noon until the time of the service on Friday. Interment will be in Grandview Cemetery.

Arrangements by Clasen-Jordan Mortuary