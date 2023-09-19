Bernice I. Konken

On September 15, 2023, Bernice Ione Konken (Read), answered God’s call home, took her final breath on Earth and her first breath in Heaven.

Bernice was born on July 25th, 1938, in Otranto Township Iowa to Merwin and Leona Read. She attended school in Mona and Lyle Schools before transferring to Hayfield High School in 1953 when the Read family moved to Sargeant. She was crowned the 1955 Homecoming Queen and graduated from High School the following spring in 1956. On December 14th, 1957, she was married in Holy Matrimony to Walter Konken.

Throughout the years Bernice has held several positions, from an accountant, secretary, to arguably her longest and most loved position as a physical therapist assistant/nurses aid at nursing homes in Hayfield, Dodge Center, and Jordan Minnesota.

Bernice loved spending time with her friends and family, looked forward to each visit and get together. She enjoyed playing cards with her friends and family or long hours of conversation and was very active in various church groups.

She is survived by her children, Laurie Froberg, Douglas Konken (Rosanne), Timothy Konken (Cindy), Daniel Konken, Ryan Konken (Rheanna); sisters, Joyce Duren (Otto), Marilyn Reuter (Ronald), Sharon Ehmke, Shirley Jendersee, Bonnie Block (Phillip), Sandra Olsen (Kurt); brother, Jerry Read; 10 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Konken; parents, Merwin and Leona Read; brother, Merwin Read Jr.; sisters, Faye Strouf and Betty Neddersen; and several brothers and sisters-in-law.

To her children and grandchildren, she was the rock and cornerstone of the family. She will live in each of them through the times they shared and memories they made.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 23, 2023, at St. Olaf Lutheran Church in Austin. The visitation will take place from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Friday, September 22, at Worlein Funeral Home in Austin and will continue for one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. Private family interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Brownsdale, Minnesota. Services are prearranged and performed by Worlein Funeral Home of Austin. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.