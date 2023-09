Beaver racks up 14 kills as Vikings sweep Awesome Blossoms in BP Published 9:39 pm Thursday, September 14, 2023

The Hayfield volleyball team took down Blooming Prairie (2-8 overall) by scores of 25-19, 25-17, 25-18 in BP Thursday.

Natalie Beaver put down 14 kills for the Vikings (4-6 overall) and Bri Deplitch had six kills for BP.

Hayfield scoring: Jenna Klocke, 3 ace serves, 1 set assist, 8 kills, 10 digs, 1 block; Brenna Subbert, 4 kills; Alexys Swygman, 9 kills, 4 digs, 1 block; Molly Hansen, 32 set assists, 7 digs; Isabel Winfield, 1 ace serve, 6 digs; Chelsea Christopherson, 1 set assist, 3 kills 15 digs; Carley Nekson, 1 dig; Kristen Watson, 1 set assist, 13 digs; Natalie Beaver, 14 kills, 4 digs, 1 block

BP scoring: Bri Deplitch, 6 kills, 1 ace serve, 4 digs, 1 block; Addison Doocy, 4 kills, 7 blocks; Macy Lembke: 2 kills, 17 set assists, 3 digs, 1 block; Elizabeth Miner, 1 kill, 2 digs, 2 blocks; Layla Lembke, 2 ace serves, 13 digs; Claire Schwarz, 1 set assist, 5 digs, 1 block; Madelyn Harvey, 8 digs; Sam Hefling, 5 digs