Awesome Blossom boys win Janseville Invite Published 9:06 pm Thursday, September 28, 2023

The Blooming Prairie boys took first and the girls took third at the 10-team Grizzly Invite in Janesville Thursday.

The BP boys had its top seven runners across the finish line before any other team had its fifth runner in.

Will Sunde took seventh for the Awesome Blossoms and Gloria Hernandez finished fourth.

Email newsletter signup

RESULTS

BP boys: Will Sunde (seventh, 20:07); Breckin Cohclin (11th, 20:31); Ty Forystek (12th, 20:31); Isaac Fort (17th, 22:02); Drew Kubicek (18th, 22:18)

BP girls: Gloria Hernandez (fourth, 22:28); Sophia Esplan (19th, 24:55); Bella Romeo (20th, 25:00); Haley McIntosh (21st, 25:02); Rachel Winzeburg (35th, 28:31)