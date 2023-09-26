Avene Nolte, 101

Avene Alice Nolte, 101, of Adams, Minnesota, passed away Sunday, September 24, 2023 at Cedar Court Assisted Living in Adams.

Avene was born May 14, 1922 in Ottumwa, Iowa to James Clifton and Teletha Catherine (Means) Besco. She had five older brothers and a sister. Her mother passed away shortly after she was born and ten days later, Avene was adopted by her mother’s sister and her husband, Clarence and Maud Hull, on May 24, 1922. She was raised by the Hulls and had five more brothers and another sister. She had a good life and knew her entire family.

Avene married George Nolte in December of 1940 in Des Moines, Iowa. They farmed at Kanawha, Iowa, and after George’s service in the Army, they moved to their 160 acre farm near Adams, Minnesota in 1950 where there was plenty of farm work and chores to be done. After they sold the farm, they built a home in Adams where they lived until moving to the Cedar Court Apartments. Avene worked as a nurse’s aide at the Adams Healthcare Center for many years. Avene and George enjoyed over 73 years of marriage together and they were surrounded by many family and friends who they loved dearly.

She was a long time member of Marshall Lutheran Church where she was a member of the ladies aide and circle.

Avene was preceded in death by her husband George in 2014, her parents, Clif and Teletha Besco, her adoptive parents, Clarence and Maud Hull, and her brothers and sisters.

She is survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 1:30 pm on Friday, September 29th at Marshall Lutheran Church with the Reverend Jeremy Johnson officiating. Visitation will be at the church one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Marshall Lutheran Cemetery.

Memorials may be designated to the Marshall Lutheran Cemetery.

The Adams Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.