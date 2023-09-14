Austin Public Schools celebrates student award winners Published 9:48 am Thursday, September 14, 2023

Seven students at Austin High School earned academic honors from the College Board National Recognition Programs.

These programs celebrate students’ hard work in high school and showcase their strong academic performance. The academic honors for rural area, Black, Indigenous, and/or Latino students are an opportunity for students to share their strong academic achievements with colleges and scholarship programs that are seeking to recruit diverse talent.

National Rural and Small-Town Award (NRSTA) Recipients:

Anastasia Alabin

Ellen Ekins

Grace Anderson

Meicy Liu

Nadia Hummel

Namo Afanou

Nawras Zaki

Email newsletter signup

National African American Recognition Award (NAARA) Recipients:

Namo Afanou

Nawras Zaki

Additionally, Anderson was named a National Merit Scholarship semifinalist. Over 1.3 million juniors in about 21,000 high schools entered the 2024 National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the 2022 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT) which served as an initial screen of program entrants.

The semifinalist pool represents less than one percent of U.S. high school seniors and includes the highest scoring entrants in each state.