Area schools present ‘Once Upon a Mattress’
Published 7:00 am Saturday, September 30, 2023
The drama collaboration between Southland, LeRoy-Ostrander and Sacred Heart School in Adams will be presenting the play “Once Upon A Mattress.”
The play, which involves students from grades 1 through 12 across the three schools, tells the story of Queen Aggravain, who decrees no couples could marry until her son, Prince Dauntless, found a bride.
Princesses come from far and wide to win the hand of the prince, but none can pass the impossible tests given to them by the queen, until the shy swamp princess, Winnifred the Woebegone, arrives.
Will she be able to pass the Sensitivity Test, marry her prince and help Lady Larkin and Sir Harry to the altar?
The play is a spin on the classic tale, “The Princess and the Pea” and includes wonderful songs with plenty of laughs and romance.
The play will be performed at 6 p.m. on Oct. 7 and 14, and 2 p.m. on Oct. 8 and 15 at Southland High School. The cost is $9 for adults and $7 for students and seniors.
Email losmusicalreservations@gmail.com. Be ready to provide the date of the show requested, number of tickets and for what age group and seeing location request. For more information, call 1-507-440-3060.
CAST
Princess Winnifred the Woebe Gone Brynn Sathre
Prince Dautntless Brede Nelsen
Queen Aggravain Myiah Wagner
Wizard Kailyn Schneider
King Sextimus the Silent Gavin Minor
Minstrel Ava Golombowski
Jester Diann Smith
Lady Larkin Alanna Wagner
Sir Harry Ben Kirtz
Princess No. 12 Hartlinn Hovland
Lady Mabelle/Castle Wench Taylor Kiefer
Nightingale of Markland
/Lady Merrill Zoe Steinkamp
Lady Rowena Mirenna Galle
Lady Lucille Navin Britt
Lady Helena Camryn Deters
Lady Sarah Emerson Felten
Sir Studley Derek Steinkamp
Sir James/Castle Wench Alyssa Himebaugh
Sir Luce Hunter Staples
Sir Michael/Castle Wench Lillian McKay
Sir Humphrey/Castle Wench Lailah Sipple
Sir Duke Pavith Patel
Sir Nicholas Emmerson O’Connor
Sir Luke Damien Gross
Sir Thomas Kye Zelinski
Castle Head Mistresses Ayla Reburn and
Anaka Young
Troubadors: Aveda Galle
Liviana Vogt
Evie Schotanus
RayLynn Voigt
Blakely Meyer
Birds: Bryndle Galle
Violet Wolterman
Ellie Hill
Aurora Farrell
Castle Maids: Bristol Golombowski
Adeline McKay
Hazel Jones
Olive Jones Harper Krebsbach
Chloe Wagner
CREW
Director, Costume and Set Design Madlain Vander
Musical Director/ Sound Manager Jenna Steinkamp
Asst. Director and Light Design Tom Flaherty
Microphone and Sound Manager Pete Jacobson
Set Construction Lead Gordy Handeland
Dance Choreography/Backstage Crew:
Macy Klaehn and Emma Golden-Mandt
Special Fight/Fall Choreography/Block: Richie Van,
Ant Van Brunt
Student Spotlight and Costume Asst.: Lily Anderson
Costume Asst: Dawn Mueller, Mary Anderson, Lynn Johnson, Cindy Schneider,Kari Hartlin, Karen Start, MaryBeth Hoffman