Area schools present ‘Once Upon a Mattress’ Published 7:00 am Saturday, September 30, 2023

1 of 5

The drama collaboration between Southland, LeRoy-Ostrander and Sacred Heart School in Adams will be presenting the play “Once Upon A Mattress.”

The play, which involves students from grades 1 through 12 across the three schools, tells the story of Queen Aggravain, who decrees no couples could marry until her son, Prince Dauntless, found a bride.

Princesses come from far and wide to win the hand of the prince, but none can pass the impossible tests given to them by the queen, until the shy swamp princess, Winnifred the Woebegone, arrives.

Email newsletter signup

Will she be able to pass the Sensitivity Test, marry her prince and help Lady Larkin and Sir Harry to the altar?

The play is a spin on the classic tale, “The Princess and the Pea” and includes wonderful songs with plenty of laughs and romance.

The play will be performed at 6 p.m. on Oct. 7 and 14, and 2 p.m. on Oct. 8 and 15 at Southland High School. The cost is $9 for adults and $7 for students and seniors.

Email losmusicalreservations@gmail.com. Be ready to provide the date of the show requested, number of tickets and for what age group and seeing location request. For more information, call 1-507-440-3060.

CAST

Princess Winnifred the Woebe Gone Brynn Sathre

Prince Dautntless Brede Nelsen

Queen Aggravain Myiah Wagner

Wizard Kailyn Schneider

King Sextimus the Silent Gavin Minor

Minstrel Ava Golombowski

Jester Diann Smith

Lady Larkin Alanna Wagner

Sir Harry Ben Kirtz

Princess No. 12 Hartlinn Hovland

Lady Mabelle/Castle Wench Taylor Kiefer

Nightingale of Markland

/Lady Merrill Zoe Steinkamp

Lady Rowena Mirenna Galle

Lady Lucille Navin Britt

Lady Helena Camryn Deters

Lady Sarah Emerson Felten

Sir Studley Derek Steinkamp

Sir James/Castle Wench Alyssa Himebaugh

Sir Luce Hunter Staples

Sir Michael/Castle Wench Lillian McKay

Sir Humphrey/Castle Wench Lailah Sipple

Sir Duke Pavith Patel

Sir Nicholas Emmerson O’Connor

Sir Luke Damien Gross

Sir Thomas Kye Zelinski

Castle Head Mistresses Ayla Reburn and

Anaka Young

Troubadors: Aveda Galle

Liviana Vogt

Evie Schotanus

RayLynn Voigt

Blakely Meyer

Birds: Bryndle Galle

Violet Wolterman

Ellie Hill

Aurora Farrell

Castle Maids: Bristol Golombowski

Adeline McKay

Hazel Jones

Olive Jones Harper Krebsbach

Chloe Wagner

CREW

Director, Costume and Set Design Madlain Vander

Musical Director/ Sound Manager Jenna Steinkamp

Asst. Director and Light Design Tom Flaherty

Microphone and Sound Manager Pete Jacobson

Set Construction Lead Gordy Handeland

Dance Choreography/Backstage Crew:

Macy Klaehn and Emma Golden-Mandt

Special Fight/Fall Choreography/Block: Richie Van,

Ant Van Brunt

Student Spotlight and Costume Asst.: Lily Anderson

Costume Asst: Dawn Mueller, Mary Anderson, Lynn Johnson, Cindy Schneider,Kari Hartlin, Karen Start, MaryBeth Hoffman