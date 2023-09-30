Area schools present ‘Once Upon a Mattress’

Published 7:00 am Saturday, September 30, 2023

By Daily Herald

The drama collaboration between Southland, LeRoy-Ostrander and Sacred Heart School in Adams will be presenting the play “Once Upon A Mattress.”

The play, which involves students from grades 1 through 12 across the three schools, tells the story of Queen Aggravain, who decrees no couples could marry until her son, Prince Dauntless, found a bride.

Princesses come from far and wide to win the hand of the prince, but none can pass the impossible tests given to them by the queen, until the shy swamp princess, Winnifred the Woebegone, arrives.

Will she be able to pass the Sensitivity Test, marry her prince and help Lady Larkin and Sir Harry to the altar?

The play is a spin on the classic tale, “The Princess and the Pea” and includes wonderful songs with plenty of laughs and romance.

The play will be performed at 6 p.m. on Oct. 7 and 14, and 2 p.m. on Oct. 8 and 15 at Southland High School. The cost is $9 for adults and $7 for students and seniors.

Email losmusicalreservations@gmail.com. Be ready to provide the date of the show requested, number of tickets and for what age group and seeing location request. For more information, call 1-507-440-3060.

CAST

Princess Winnifred the Woebe Gone   Brynn Sathre

Prince Dautntless                       Brede Nelsen

Queen Aggravain                 Myiah Wagner

Wizard                               Kailyn Schneider

King Sextimus the Silent           Gavin Minor

Minstrel                                Ava Golombowski

Jester                                      Diann Smith

Lady Larkin                            Alanna Wagner

Sir Harry                            Ben Kirtz

Princess No. 12                     Hartlinn Hovland

Lady Mabelle/Castle Wench          Taylor Kiefer

Nightingale of Markland

/Lady Merrill Zoe Steinkamp

Lady Rowena                      Mirenna Galle

Lady Lucille                  Navin Britt

Lady Helena                         Camryn Deters

Lady Sarah                               Emerson Felten

Sir Studley                            Derek Steinkamp

Sir James/Castle Wench              Alyssa Himebaugh

Sir Luce                                    Hunter Staples

Sir Michael/Castle Wench              Lillian McKay

Sir Humphrey/Castle Wench         Lailah Sipple

Sir Duke                                   Pavith Patel

Sir Nicholas                        Emmerson O’Connor

Sir Luke                                        Damien Gross

Sir Thomas                                Kye Zelinski

Castle Head Mistresses                 Ayla Reburn and 

Anaka Young

Troubadors:     Aveda Galle        

Liviana Vogt    

Evie Schotanus

RayLynn Voigt    

Blakely Meyer        

Birds: Bryndle Galle    

Violet Wolterman

Ellie Hill 

Aurora Farrell

Castle Maids: Bristol Golombowski

Adeline McKay

Hazel Jones

Olive Jones          Harper Krebsbach

Chloe Wagner

CREW

Director, Costume and Set Design Madlain Vander

Musical Director/ Sound Manager    Jenna Steinkamp

Asst. Director and Light Design       Tom Flaherty

Microphone and Sound Manager Pete Jacobson

Set Construction Lead           Gordy Handeland

Dance Choreography/Backstage Crew:

Macy Klaehn and Emma Golden-Mandt

Special Fight/Fall Choreography/Block: Richie Van,

Ant Van Brunt

Student Spotlight and Costume Asst.: Lily Anderson

Costume Asst: Dawn Mueller, Mary Anderson, Lynn Johnson, Cindy Schneider,Kari Hartlin, Karen Start, MaryBeth Hoffman

