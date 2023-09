Area placed in thunderstorm watch until 11 p.m. tonight Published 4:43 pm Tuesday, September 5, 2023

A large portion of Minnesota, including Mower, Dodge and Steele counties has been placed into a severe thunderstorm watch until 11 p.m. tonight.

According to the National Weather Service, there is a 50% chance of thunderstorms before 10 p.m., a threat that will decrease through the 5 a.m. hour.