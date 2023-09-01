APS Column: A new year begins for APS Published 5:19 pm Friday, September 1, 2023

By Dr. Joey Page

APS Superintendent

At Austin Public Schools, we are ready and eager to prepare all learners to make a difference in the world. After a refreshing summer break, our district is excited about all the achievements in store for our students, teachers, and staff this upcoming year.

As we look forward to welcoming students back to school, we continue pursuing our district’s strategic vision for the future. Last year, the Austin School Board approved a strategic plan to guide our district’s long-term planning. Our goals include:

• Providing support and resources to ensure a safe and welcoming learning environment

• Creating a “Packer Profile” for all learners, which includes building strong Core Values (Responsibility, Resiliency, Learner, Communicator, and Contributor)

•Ensuring district-wide, multi-tiered systems of support for all learners

• Demonstrating efficient and equitable resource management

We hold our students to a high standard — and I also expect accountability for myself and our district’s leadership. That’s why we will share occasional updates throughout this next school year about our progress toward our strategic goals. I hope you’ll join me on the journey. As always, we welcome your questions and feedback.

Thank you for all you do for our students and our schools. Please visit www.austin.k12.mn.us to learn more about Austin Public Schools.