Alumni Update: BP’s Hagen and Southland’s Schmitz are contributing at the Division II level

Published 3:44 pm Wednesday, September 13, 2023

By Rocky Hulne

Austin grad Jake Halsey (28) applies pressure for UWRF last year. Photo by Pat Deninger or UWRF Athletics

FOOTBALL

Blooming Prairie grad Gabe Hagen has caught two passes for 29 yards and a score while playing as a tight end for Minnesota State University this season.

The Mavericks are 2-0 overall.

Southland grad Carter Schmitz has started two games at linebacker for Southwest Minnesota State University this season. 

Schmitz has four tackles, one tackle for a loss and one pass break up for the Mustangs (1-1 overall).

LeRoy-Ostrander grad Gavin Sweeney has played in one game for Upper Iowa University (0-1 overall), but the defensive lineman has yet to register a tackle for the Peacocks.

Austin grad Jake Halsey has five tackles, one tackle for a loss, one sack and one fumble forced as a defensive lineman at UW-River Falls (2-0 overall).

Grand Meadow grads Evan Ohelke and Luke Speer, and Blooming Prairie grad Sam Pirkl are also on the No. 7 ranked Falcons roster as defensive players.

Austin grad Tommy Fritz is a wide receiver on the roster at Dordt University (2-0 overall), but he has yet to catch a pass.

Austin grad Manny Guy is a wide receiver on the roster at University of Minnesota-Crookston, but he hasn’t caught a pass yet.

Hayfield grad Ethan Pack is a quarterback at Gustavus (1-0 overall), but he has not seen any game action.

VOLLEYBALL

Blooming Prairie grad Micalyn Trihus has played in a pair of sets this season for Bemidji State University (3-5 overall).

Trihus, a junior, has two kills, which were the first two of her career for the Beavers.

Hayfield grad Reese Bauman, a freshman at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls, has already seen action on the court.

Bauman has one kill in her one match appearance for the Falcons (5-2 overall).

Austin grad Denni Heimer has 25 kills and six blocks this season for Riverland Community College (1-7 overall).

SOCCER

Austin grad Kaleb Tadesse has two goals and one assist at Riverland Community College (2-3-1 overall). Austin grad Lennyn Ortiz also has two goals and an assist this season for the Blue Devils.

