Alumni Update: BP’s Hagen and Southland’s Schmitz are contributing at the Division II level Published 3:44 pm Wednesday, September 13, 2023

FOOTBALL

Blooming Prairie grad Gabe Hagen has caught two passes for 29 yards and a score while playing as a tight end for Minnesota State University this season.

The Mavericks are 2-0 overall.

Southland grad Carter Schmitz has started two games at linebacker for Southwest Minnesota State University this season.

Schmitz has four tackles, one tackle for a loss and one pass break up for the Mustangs (1-1 overall).

LeRoy-Ostrander grad Gavin Sweeney has played in one game for Upper Iowa University (0-1 overall), but the defensive lineman has yet to register a tackle for the Peacocks.

Austin grad Jake Halsey has five tackles, one tackle for a loss, one sack and one fumble forced as a defensive lineman at UW-River Falls (2-0 overall).

Grand Meadow grads Evan Ohelke and Luke Speer, and Blooming Prairie grad Sam Pirkl are also on the No. 7 ranked Falcons roster as defensive players.

Austin grad Tommy Fritz is a wide receiver on the roster at Dordt University (2-0 overall), but he has yet to catch a pass.

Austin grad Manny Guy is a wide receiver on the roster at University of Minnesota-Crookston, but he hasn’t caught a pass yet.

Hayfield grad Ethan Pack is a quarterback at Gustavus (1-0 overall), but he has not seen any game action.

VOLLEYBALL

Blooming Prairie grad Micalyn Trihus has played in a pair of sets this season for Bemidji State University (3-5 overall).

Trihus, a junior, has two kills, which were the first two of her career for the Beavers.

Hayfield grad Reese Bauman, a freshman at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls, has already seen action on the court.

Bauman has one kill in her one match appearance for the Falcons (5-2 overall).

Austin grad Denni Heimer has 25 kills and six blocks this season for Riverland Community College (1-7 overall).

SOCCER

Austin grad Kaleb Tadesse has two goals and one assist at Riverland Community College (2-3-1 overall). Austin grad Lennyn Ortiz also has two goals and an assist this season for the Blue Devils.