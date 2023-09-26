Adrian J. Gerber, 96

Adrian John Gerber, age 96, formerly of Adams, passed away peacefully in St. Ansgar, Iowa on Monday, September 25, 2023.

Adrian was born on the family farm north of Johnsburg, Minnesota on May 13, 1927. He was the son of Fred Gerber and Julia Smith Gerber. He attended grade school at Johnsburg through eighth grade. Adrian graduated in 1944 from Adams High School. He was united in matrimony to (Mary) Elaine Theobald on June 13, 1953. They continued on the family farm with his father until 1957 when they purchased and moved to a farm southwest of Adams, Minnesota where they raised their seven children. His hobbies included many various outdoor activities.

Upon retirement, he and Elaine moved in to a home they built in Adams. Adrian and Elaine enjoyed traveling, golfing, fishing and activities with their children and grandchildren including building clocks for each one of his children and grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Margaret (Lorenz) Armstrong, Evangeline (Wilmer) Landherr, Helen (Arnold) Noterman, including infant siblings, Frederick, Francis, Eleanor, Theresa, Rita and Paula.

He is survived by Elaine, his wife of 70 years; children, Mark (Nancy) Gerber, Jeanne (Daryl) Steinbrink, Ann (Dennis) Helgeson, Timothy (Ellen) Gerber, Allison (Stephen) Knight, John (Rebecca) Gerber, and Chris (Monica) Gerber; siblings, Mary (Julius) Brumm, and Roger (Mary) Gerber.

They were blessed with twenty one grandchildren and eighteen great grandchildren.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 am on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Adams. Visitation will be held from 10 am until the time of the Mass at the church on Saturday. Interment will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery.

Memorials can be directed to Sacred Heart, in lieu of flowers.

Arrangements by the Adams Funeral Home.