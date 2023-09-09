9.26.23 HEARING Published 8:53 am Monday, September 18, 2023

MOWER COUNTY PUBLIC HEARING ON TAX ABATEMENT REQUESTS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Mower County Board of Commissioners will hold public hearings on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. in the Board Room, lower level of the Mower County Government Center, 201 1st Street NE, Austin, MN, to consider a tax abatement requests from the following named applicants pursuant to Minnesota Statute 469.1813 and 116J.993 through 116J.995. The requests are to abate 100% of the Mower County portion of real estate taxes related to the building improvements on the subject properties for a period of 5 years.

All interested persons are invited to attend and be heard. Those unable to attend are invited to send written comments prior to the hearing via mail or email to Trish Harren Gjersvik, County Administrator, 201 1st Street NE, Suite 9, Austin, MN 55912

trish.harren@co.mower.mn.us