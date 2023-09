Packer tennis team splits a pair Published 12:47 pm Monday, September 11, 2023

Austin lost to USC 5-2 and it beat Worthington 7-0 in USC Saturday.

Gracie Schmitt and the No. 3 doubles team of Payton Nelson and Claudia Sinden each went 2-0 for the Packers.

USC 5, Austin 2

Singles

No. 1 Gracie Schmitt (A) def. Brylee Nuebauer (USC) 6-1, 6-1

No. 2 Olivia Bungum (USC) def. Ella Nack (A) 6-1, 6-1

No. 3 Maya Hansen (USC) def. Yazmine Huerta (A) 6-3, 6-2

No. 4 Eva Hernandez (USC) def. Sophia Meyer (A) 6-2, 6-0

Doubles

No. 1 Lauren Hansen/Addison Mithun (USC) def. Abby VanPelt/Katie VanPelt (A) 6-4, 1-6, 10-5

No. 2 Ivy O’Rourke/Julianna Clore (USC) def. Seanna Kubas/Jenna Hetzel (A) 6-2, 3-6 , 10-6

No. 3 Payton Nelson/Claudia Slinden (A) def. Kylee Koziolek/ Claire Schimek (USC) 6-4, 6-3

Austin 7, Worthingon 0

Singles

No. 1 Gracie Schmitt (A) def. Hannah McNab (W) 6-4, 6-0

No. 2 Ella Nack (A) def. Chloe Martinez (W) 6-4, 6-3

No. 3 Yazmine Huerta (A) def. Sadie Nickel (W) 6-0, 6-0

No. 4 Sophia Meyer (A) def. Taylor Michelson (W) 6-4, 6-2

Doubles

No. 1 Abby VanPelt/Katie VanPelt (A) def. Eleanor Teerink/Angie Dailey (W) 6-0, 6-0

No. 2 Seanna Kubas/Jenna Hetzel (A) def. Makayla Phouangphet/Ali Fellows (W) 6-1, 6-0

No. 3 Payton Nelson/Claudia Slinden (A) def. Cassie Schulz/Tiana Garcia (W) 6-0, 6-0