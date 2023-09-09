See red again: Cardinals collect their calm and win big over Knights Published 10:32 pm Friday, September 8, 2023

1 of 6

LEROY — The Cardinals have put up over 120 combined points in their first two games, but they aren’t satisfied.

LeRoy-Ostrander was happy to beat Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 63-28 Friday, but the Cardinals were more focused on the things they needed to improve on then celebrating what they accomplished.

L-O never trailed, but it did hit a speed bump when the Cards were hit with a pair of unsportsmanlike conduct penalties early in the game. The team took a moment to collect itself, and it was back to football.

Email newsletter signup

“We just came together, talked as a team and we realized we had to play Cardinal football and bring it home,” said Malyk Schaefer, a senior lineman. “We can’t drop down to that level.”

Schaefer is one of just two seniors on L-O’s team and he along with quarterback Camden Hungerholt were both starters on the L-O team that won the state title in 2021.

“It’s all about your will to want it with this group,” Schaefer said. “One isn’t enough. We’re after another one.”

Hungerholt was non-stop on offense for L-O as he ran for 283 yards and three scores, while throwing for 205 yards and five TDs.

“We’ve been leading by example. When my teammates come back and pick me up, it got me mentally strong to get back up and get back to the huddle,” Hungerholt said. “We’ve just got to clean up our little mistakes. We’ve got to tackle better and cover better. Once we get everything figured out, we’re going to be good.”

The Cardinals converted a pair of fourth down conversions on their first two possessions and both plays led to L-O touchdowns. Carter Sweeney hauled in a 15-yard catch from Hungerholt on fourth and 13 to set up a 15-yard TD pass from Hungerholt to Sweeney. Sweeney later made an acrobatic 31-yard grab on a fourth and six to set up a three yard TD run by Hungerholt.

After the Knights (1-2 overall) started to focus on Hungerholt’s legs, he threw a pair of second quarter TDs to a wide open Ryder Stern on plays of 16- and 18-yards to give L-O a 27-14 halftime advantage.

SCORING SUMMARY

ACGE 7 7 14 0 – 28

LeRoy-Ostrander 14 13 14 22 – 63

First quarter

(LO) Carter Sweeney 15 pass from Camden Hungerholt (Ryder Stern kick) (8 plays, 70 yards) 8:28

(ACGE) Weston Anderson 22 run (Landon Mattson kick) (3 plays, 55 yards) 7:31

(LO) Hungerholt 3 run (Stern kick) (10 plays, 84 yards) 3:47

Second quarter

(LO) Stern 16 pass from Hungerholt (Stern kick) (8 plays, 84 yards) 11:57

(ACGE) Darin Linn 2 run (Mattson kick) (2 plays, 35 yards) 11:05

(LO) Stern 28 pass from Rutledge (kick blocked) (4 plays, 45 yards) 3:16

Third quarter

(ACGE) Nicholas Korman 26 pass from Landon Mattson (Mattson kick) (6 plays, 70 yards) 9:06

(LO) Hungerholt 9 run (Stern from Hungerholt) (5 plays, 50 yards) 6:02

(ACGE) Korman 84 kick return (Mattson kick) (1 plays, 84 yards) (5 plays, 50 yards) 6:02

(LO) Hungerholt 51 run (pass failed) (3 plays, 55 yards) 4:15

Fourth quarter

(LO) Talan Lewison 40 pass from Hungerholt (Hungerholt run) (2 plays, 57 yards) 11:53

(LO) Stern 20 pass from Hungerholt (kick blocked) (3 plays, 31 yards) 4:45

(LO) Sweeney 50 interception return (Sern kick) 2:00

L-O STATS

Rushing: Camden Hungerholt, 28-for-283, 3 TDs; Carson Roe, 12-for-14; Logan Deimer, 1-for-6; Reid Hungerholt, 1-for-0

Passing: Hungerholt, 11-for-20, 205, 5 TDs

Receiving: Carter Sweeney, 4-for-70, 3 TDs; Carter Sweeney, 3-for-54, 3 TDs; Talan Lewison, 1-for-40, TD; Reid Hungerholt, 2-for-37

Defense: Sweeney, 1 sack, interception; Carson Roe, 1 interception, 1 sack; Deimer, 1 sack; Brayden Schaefer, 1 sack, fumble recovery