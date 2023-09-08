8.22.23 SUMMARY Published 12:03 pm Monday, September 25, 2023

Regular Session of the Mower County Board of Commissioners

Summary of Minutes August 22, 2023

The Mower County Board of Commissioners in and for the County of Mower, Minnesota, met in Regular Session August 22, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. at the Government Center in Austin, Minnesota. All members present, viz: Mike Ankeny, Chair; Jerry Reinartz, Vice-Chair; Polly Glynn; John Mueller; Dan Sparks; and County Administrator Trish Gjersvik.

The following is a chronological summary of the Board meeting. All action items unanimously approved

unless otherwise noted:

Agenda with additions 1) Rescind the 8/8/23 action that approved the Chateau Speedway liquor license

and include under general business today to approve the liquor license with new effective date and 2)

approve amendments to the 2023 Committee Appointments

Consent agenda approved: 1) Minutes of 8/8/23; 2) Set date for Employee Years of Service Recognition

Breakfast (10/10/23)

Sheriff Steve Sandvik provided the Board with a department update providing a year in review for the

Sheriff’s Office departments of patrol, dispatch and jail. A noteworthy change was the formation of an

independent Records Division separate from Dispatch. The Sheriff provided staff response statistics

that demonstrated the high volume of incidents within the county and commended staff. Staffing the jail

continues to be a struggle here and across the state and the department is working with Human

Resources to develop an incentive and retention plan. Lastly, the new State cannabis law provides

unique challenges in consideration of the Federal law especially related to the operation of the jail and

the classification of inmate personal property.

Social Worker Desirae Meyer was recognized for 10 years of service at Mower County.

Health & Human Services accounts payable $219,587.01

Commissioner warrants:

Master’s Touch’s proposal for 2023 Truth in Taxation mailing accepted

Master’s Touch’s proposal for 2024 Tax Statement/Valuation Notices accepted

2022 Emergency Management Performance Grant effective 1/1/22-12/31/23 accepted ($30,225 with a

required match of $30,225)

Rescind the 8/8/23 motion approving Chateau Speedway 1956 LLC seasonal full liquor license effective

8/1/23-10/31/23

Chateau Speedway 1956 LLC seasonal full liquor license effective 8/11/23-10/31/23

Amend the 2023 Board Committee Appointments by replacing Dan Sparks with Polly Glynn on the

Finance and Audit Committee and by replacing Dan Sparks with Trish Gjersvik on the Assoc. of MN

Counties Economic Development, Workforce & Housing Policy Subcommittee.

2024 County Veterans Service Office Operational Enhancement Grant agreement (CVSO Grant

Agreement) effective 7/1/23-6/30/24 ($10,000) and authorize signatures

Mike Hanson, Public Works Director, presented bid information received for project CP 50-23-11. Award

bid to the low bidder Subsurface, Inc. with a bid of $434,665.00 on project CP 50-23-11

Reallocate 1 FTE in Health & Human Services Child Support Unit to a Lead position

Reallocate 1 FTE in Health & Human Services Accounting Unit to that of a Lead position

Add one additional FTE Community Health Worker in Health & Human Services for a total of 3 Community

Health Worker positions funded by Public Health grant

Reallocate 1 FTE in the Assessor’s department to a Lead position

Non-precedent setting Memorandum of Agreement with UAW to allow an employee in good standing to

temporarily work as a Facilities Technician in another union until re-establishing a Class A license

required for the position of Maintenance Equipment Operator

Committee Reports

Adjourned

The Mower County Board of Commissioners Attest:

BY: /S/ Mike Ankeny By: /s/ Trish Gjersvik

Chairperson Clerk/Administrator

