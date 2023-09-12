12th annual Darren Dash set for Oct. 7 Published 4:42 pm Wednesday, September 13, 2023

The 12th annual Darren Dash will be held on Oct. 7.

The race will honor the life of Austin native and running enthusiast, Darren Lewis. (1973-2011).

All events will start and end at Lafayette Park located in Austin, MN. Each participant will receive a tee shirt and a medal. The race will start at 9 a.m. Water stops and post race refreshments will be provided for all participants.

Email newsletter signup

Proceeds from this event will go to a scholarship fund for Austin and Pacelli Cross Country runners and for programs committed to improving mental and physical health in the community.

Darren Dash has given out over $28,000 in scholarships to date. Thank you for your support. Please contact us with any questions or comments.

Registration can be done on line at www.darrendash.org, or at Lewis Physical Therapy (1700 17th Street N.W. Suite 2D in Austin, MN 55912). Packet pick up will be the morning of the race at 8 a.m. at Lafayette Park (Main St S, Austin, MN 55912).