PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE: November 6, 2020

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $176,739.00

MORTGAGOR(S): Alisa Marie Bawek and Kevin James Bawek, spouses married to each other

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Bremer Bank, National Association, its successors and assigns

DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:

Recorded: November 6, 2020, Mower County Recorder

Document Number: A656080

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:

And assigned to: U.S. Bank National Association

Dated: September 16, 2022

Recorded: September 16, 2022, Mower County Recorder

Document Number: A671446

Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.

Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: 1000739-0000020023-9

Lender/Broker/Mortgage Originator: Bremer Bank, National Association

Residential Mortgage Servicer: U.S. Bank National Association

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Mower

Property Address: 54145 187th Street, Austin, MN 55912

Tax Parcel ID Number: 02.020.0250

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: The West Half of the West Half of the East Half of the Southwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 23, Township 102 North, Range 18 West, Mower County, Minnesota, except the East 19.5 feet thereof

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $173,142.16

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that this is registered property;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE: September 11, 2023, at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: County Sheriff`s office, Mower County Law Enforcement Center, 201 First Street Northeast, Austin, Minnesota

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.

If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on March 11, 2024, or the next business day if March 11, 2024, falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE

THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

DATED: July 26, 2023

MORTGAGEE: U.S. Bank National Association

Wilford, Geske & Cook, P.A.

Attorneys for Mortgagee

7616 Currell Boulevard, Suite 200

Woodbury, MN 55125

(651) 209-3300

File Number: 053268-F1

Austin Daily Herald:

July 29, Aug. 5, 12, 19, 26 and Sep. 2, 2023

053268-F1