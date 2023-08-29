William George Orcutt, 77

April 23, 1946 – August 14, 2023

William George Orcutt ‘Bill’, age 77, passed away peacefully at Methodist Hospital in the early hours of Monday, August 14, 2023.

Bill will be forever remembered as a loving father, husband, grandfather, brother, son, uncle and friend. A teacher to generations of children, a wonderful storyteller and a person who loved to make people laugh. He enjoyed building projects around the house, traveling with wife Barbara, and spending time with family and friends. Bill was deeply generous with his time, energy, and talents.

Email newsletter signup

William George Orcutt was born to Neva (Dufty) and George Orcutt on April 23, 1946. He grew up in a loving home filled with music and laughter in the small town of Austin, Minnesota. Little Billy adored and was doted on by his sisters, Joann and Nancy, and he enjoyed growing up as one of the youngest of many cousins in a large extended family.

Bill graduated from Austin High School in 1964 and went on to St. Cloud State where he attained a bachelor’s degree in education. Bill also attended seminary school at Minnesota Bible College. He finished up his education at the University of Minnesota with a master’s degree in education.

In 1972, Bill married Barbara Ann Olson. They lived their life together in Austin where they raised two sons, Benjamin and Alexander. A beautiful young couple, Bill and Barb personified true love, compatible in spirit and humor. They enjoyed a happy marriage that fell just shy of five decades, and shared great joy in their sons Ben and Alex, and granddaughters Lillian and Layla.

Bill dedicated his career to teaching scores of children in the Austin Public School District. A beloved teacher to all who were lucky enough to have ‘Mr. O’. He made a remarkable impact on the lives of his students and their families. He was a born teacher and loved his profession.

Years ago, Bill was diagnosed with cancer. He met his illness with quiet courage and strength, enduring many treatments at Mayo, where he was grateful for cutting-edge medical care. He never complained and his optimism carried everyone around him through a 15-year battle.

Bill is survived by sons, Benjamin and Alexander (fiancé Lisa); granddaughters, Lillian and Layla; sister Nancy Thatcher; brothers-in-law Dean Olson and Spencer Olson (wife Sari); sisters-in-law Beverley Smith and Bobbie Topor; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Bill was preceded in death by wife Barbara, parents Neva & George; sister Joann Stevens, brothers-in-law George Barnett and Harry Stevens.