PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF TERMINATION

OF CONTRACT FOR DEED

Minn. Stat. 559.21

Minnesota Uniform

Conveyancing Blanks

Form 30.4.1 (2018)

YOU ARE NOTIFIED:

Dawn Tollison, surviving spouse of James Robert Peterson, the Unknown Heirs of James Robert Peterson, deceased; and all other persons unknown claiming any right, title, estate, interest or lien in the real estate described in Mower County Recorder Document No. A646886.

1. Default has occurred in the Contract for Deed (“Contract”) dated July 19, 2019 and recorded on July 19, 2019 as Document Number A646886 in the Office of the County Recorder of Mower County, Minnesota, in which David Craig Milton as Seller, sold to James Robert Peterson as Purchaser, the real property in Mower County, Minnesota, described as follows:

Lot 4, Block 40, Yates and Lewis Addition to the City of Austin, Mower County Minnesota.

2. The default is as follows:

A. Failure to pay the monthly payments of $350.00 from January 1 through August 1, 2023, for a total of $2,800.00.

B. Failure to keep the premises clean and in good repair resulting in Seller’s estate mowing yard and repairs pending.

4. The conditions contained in Minn. Stat. 559.209 have been complied with or are not applicable.

5.

THIS NOTICE IS TO INFORM YOU THAT BY THIS NOTICE THE SELLER HAS BEGUN PROCEEDINGS UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 559.21, TO TERMINATE YOUR CONTRACT FOR THE PURCHASE OF YOUR PROPERTY FOR THE REASONS SPECIFIED IN THE NOTICE.

THE CONTRACT WILL TERMINATE 90 DAYS AFTER THE FIRST DATE OF PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE

UNLESS BEFORE THEN:

(a) THE PERSON AUTHORIZED IN THIS NOTICE TO RECEIVE PAYMENTS RECEIVES FROM YOU:

(1) THE AMOUNT THIS NOTICE SAYS YOU OWE; PLUS

(2) THE COSTS OF SERVICE (TO BE SENT TO YOU); PLUS

(3) $500.00 TOO APPLY TO ATTORNEY’S FEES ACTUALLY EXPENDED OR INCURRED; PLUS

(4) FOR CONTRACTS EXECUTED ON OR AFTER MAY 1, 1980, ANY ADDITIONAL PAYMENTS BECOMING DUE UNDER THE CONTRACT TO THE SELLER AFTER THIS NOTICE WAS SERVICED ON YOU; PLUS

(5) FOR CONTRACTS. OTHER THAN EARNEST MONEY CONTRACTS, PURCHASE AGREEMENTS, AND EXERCISED OPTIONS, EXECUTED ON OR AFTER AUGUST 1. 1985, $56.00 (WHICH IS TWO PERCENT OF THE AMOUNT IN DEFAULT AT THE TIME OF SERVICE OTHER THAN THE FINAL BALLOON PAYMENT, ANY TAXES, ASSESSMENTS, MORTGAGES, OR PRIOR CONTRACTS THAT ARE ASSUMED BY YOU); OR

(b) YOU SECURE FROM A COUNTY OR DISTRICT COURT AN ORDER THAT THE TERMINATION OF THE CONTRACT BE SUSPENDED UNTIL YOUR CLAIMS OR DEFENSES ARE FINALLY DISPOSED OF BY TRIAL, HEARING OR SETTLEMENT. YOUR ACTION MUST SPECIFICALLY STATE THOSE FACTS AND GROUNDS THAT DEMONSTRATE YOUR CLAIMS OR DEFENSES.

IF YOU DO NOT DO ONE OR THE OTHER OF THE ABOVE THINGS WITHIN THE TIME PERIOD SPECIFIED IN THIS NOTICE, YOUR CONTRACT WILL TERMINATE AT THE END OF THE PERIOD AND YOU WILL LOSE ALL THE MONEY YOU HAVE PAID ON THE CONTRACT; YOU WILL LOSE YOUR RIGHT TO POSSESSION OF THE PROPERTY; YOU MAY LOSE YOUR RIGHT TO ASSERT ANY CLAIMS OR DEFENSES THAT YOU MIGHT HAVE; AND YOU WILL BE EVICTED. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS NOTICE, CONTACT AN ATTORNEY IMMEDIATELY.

6. The name, mailing address, street address or location and telephone number of Seller or of an attorney authorized by Seller to accept payments pursuant to this notice is:

Name: David L. Forman

Attorney for Seller

Mailing Address:

108 North Main Street

Austin, MN 55912

Street Address or Location where Seller or the Attorney will accept payment pursuant to this notice:

108 North Main Street

Austin, MN 55912

Telephone: (507)433-2393

This person is authorized the receive payments from you under this notice.

TERMINATION