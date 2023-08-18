‘Take some lawn away:’ August Yard of the Month named Published 5:47 pm Friday, August 18, 2023

Spruce Up Austin’s Yard of The Month for August was presented to homeowners, Anne Christopherson and Amy Thuesen at 305 Fifth Street SW by SUA members, Kathy Bjorge, Toby Hovelsrud, Caitlin Olson and Jamie Surdy.

The 1930s four-square farmhouse-style home has been owned by Anne and Amy for 20 years. It was Anne’s grandmother’s house, and her dad’s home in his younger years.

The goals of the ladies over the past 15 years is to, “take some lawn away” every year. Various shade plants line the north side of the house along the red brick (upcycled from St. Paul city streets) walkway, to the backyard’s serene seating area along with a hot tub hand built by Anne.

The Smoke tree in the back yard grew surprisingly to 20-30 feet which created more shade than expected. Two Old Fashioned lilacs and a Pagoda Dogwood continue along the fence line. Many of the plants used around the house are “recycled” from other areas on location.

An aggressive Japanese Anemone plant spreads quickly but bears pretty lavender blooms that flutter in the breeze.

Future plans are to build a deck off the north side of the garage with access through a patio door from the garage. What a lovely yard on every side of the home. Thank you, Anne and Amy, for sharing your inspirational landscape!

SUA members presented Anne and Amy with a gift certificate donated by Berg’s Nursery and a fused glass art piece hand-made by our Spruce Up member and artist, Deb D’Souza.