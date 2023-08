Superlarks take two in Pine Island Published 9:22 am Monday, August 28, 2023

The Grand Meadow volleyball team split four matches at the Pine Island Tournament Saturday.

The Superlarks (2-3 overall) lost to PEM 25-22, 28-26, they lost to Lake City 28-26, 17-25, 15-13, they beat Wabasha-Kellogg 23-25, 25-16, 15-9 and they topped Lyle-Pacelli 25-14, 25-12.