Superlarks swept by Cougars Published 9:22 am Friday, August 25, 2023

The Grand Meadow volleyball team lost its season opener to Mabel-Canton by scores of 25-14, 25-10, 25-11 in Mabel Thursday.

Kendall Jack and Haylie Paul each had five kills for GM (0-1 overall).

GM stats: Cheyenne Bakken 9 digs; Lauren Queensland 4 kills, 9 digs, 3 blocks; Rylee Schaufler 13 assists, 6 digs; Haylie Paul 5 kills, 2 blocks; Gracie Foster 8 digs; Kendall Jack 5 kills, 8 digs