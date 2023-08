Southland volleyball team swept by Spring Grove Published 9:31 pm Monday, August 28, 2023

The Southland volleyball team opened its season with a loss to Spring Grove by scores of 25-22, 25-5, 25-17 in Adams Monday.

Juliette Matheis had four kills for the Rebels (0-1 overall).

Southland stats: Ava Payne 7 digs, 1 ace; Julia Kiefer 7 assists, 6 digs, 1 ace; Juliette Matheis 4 kills, 2 blocks; Katelyn McCabe 1 ace; Maren Wahrenberg 5 assists, 1 ace; Nevaeh Shaw 3 kills, 1 block; Shannon Kiefer 2 kills, 7 digs, 3 blocks