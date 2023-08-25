Smith leads the attack as Blossoms power past Rochester Lourdes Published 9:29 am Friday, August 25, 2023

The Awesome Blossoms introduced a new lineup with a solid result as they opened their season with a 25-20, 16-25, 25-22, 25-13 victory in Rochester Lourdes Thursday.

Ella Smith finished with seven kills while patrolling the middle for BP (1-0 overall) and Macy Lembke added 29 set assists and nine digs.

“This group has been working hard to beef up our floor defense and court coverage,” BP head coach Gina Hendrickson said. “I believe that is what won us this game. Our net play started to come around later in the match, but it was our scrappy floor defense and ability to push through the out of system balls that earned us a win.”

BP stats: Macy Lembke, 29 set assists, 2 blocks, 3 kills, 9 digs; Addison Doocy, 7 blocks, 12 kills, 4 digs; Ella Smith, 1 block, 7 kills, 3 digs; Brianna Deplitch, 2 blocks, 6 kills, 4 digs, 1 ace serve; Claire Schwarz, 1 set assist, 4 kills, 8 digs; Annaka Forsberg, 3 blocks, 3 kills, 3 digs; Layla Lembke, 18 digs, 2 ace serves; Sam Hefling, 1 set assist, 10 digs; Elizabeth Miner, 1 block, 1 kill, 1 dig; Madelyn Harvey, 7 digs