Sharon K. Toland, 82

Sharon Kay Toland, 82, of Austin, MN, passed away on Thursday, August 24, 2023, at home surrounded by her children after a 21-month journey with Glioblastoma brain cancer.

Sharon Spears was born October 16, 1940, to Harry and Myrtle Spears in Spencer, IA. Sharon met Clark Toland in the 5th grade at Lake Center Township Consolidated School near Spencer, IA, where they graduated together in 1959. They married in 1960, and moved to Spirit Lake, IA, where Sharon worked for Berkley and Company operating the new computers of the day.

Shortly after, they moved to Mankato, MN, where Clark finished college while Sharon mothered their daughters, Michelle and Melanie.

Email newsletter signup

By 1963, Clark was teaching in Hayfield, MN, while Sharon worked for the Mayo Clinic in Rochester transferring medical records. There, they made lifelong friends and enjoyed serving the community.

In 1968, a career change for Clark to Holiday Cars moved the family to Austin, MN. They bought their forever home, immersed themselves in the community, and expanded their family with the addition of Nathan and Nasha. Sharon embraced life as a busy mother of four. She also worked at Younkers and managed the family’s commercial property. Clark and Sharon purchased Holiday Cars in 1978, where she worked in the business office for 18 years.

Sharon was a member at Westminster Presbyterian Church, serving as Elder, Deacon, Director of Christian Education, Sunday School teacher, and participating in several ministries. Sharon also served her community through Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, Christian Education Center, League of Women Voters, P.E.O., and WAASO (Women’s Association of the Austin Symphony Orchestra). She had many interests including music, travel, skiing, reading and homemaking.

Sharon was the driving force in keeping the family organized and helping them to enjoy many opportunities and adventures. She expressed love by joyfully caring for elderly parents and her grandchildren. She was a constant encourager and known to impart wise words to family and friends. Her presence always brightened the room.

“Honor her for all that her hands have done, and let her works bring her praise at the city gate.” Proverbs 31:31.

Sharon’s greatest joy has been her family and her faith in her Lord Jesus Christ. She is survived by her four children: Michelle (Michael) Attar, The Colony, TX: Melanie (Howard) McCoy, Trussville, AL; Nathan (Emily Grace) Toland, Austin, MN: and Nasha (Todd) Anthony, Trussville, AL. Further survived by granddaughters Emily Rose Toland, Rachel Grace Toland, and Madison Reagan Anthony, along with sibling LeRoy (Elaine) Spears, Spencer, IA; sisters-in-law Nancy Toland, Orlando, FL; Karol Toland, Cedar Rapids, IA; and brother-in-law Gregg (Jean) Toland, Opelika, AL; and nieces and nephews. Sharon was preceded in death by husband Clark Toland (2022), parents Harry and Myrtle Spears, mother-in-law Wanda Toland; sister Alice Spears, brother-in-law Norman Toland and grandchildren Baby Anthony and McKinley Olivia Anthony.

A memorial service will be held at 11 am on Friday, September 1, 2023 at Westminster Presbyterian Church with the Reverend Michael Olmsted officiating. Visitation will be held from 5-7 pm on Thursday, August 31st at Clasen-Jordan Mortuary and will continue for one hour before the service at the church on Friday. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery.

Arrangements by Clasen-Jordan Mortuary