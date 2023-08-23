Ryan K. Pickar, 43

Ryan Keith Pickar, age 43, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away on Monday, August 14, 2023, at his home.

Ryan was born on August 10, 1980, in Austin, Minnesota. He graduated from Austin Senior High School in 1999 and from Riverland Community College in 2002 with an Associate Degree in Auto Mechanics.

As a kid, he was active in boy scouts, baseball, swimming, hockey, and karate. He would spend his summers camping, biking, and rollerblading. His love for cars also began at a young age. A few of those cars he owned included a 1960s Camaro, a 1970s Corvette with a T-top, and his latest, a 2005 Corvette Convertible. In his later years, he enjoyed cruising on his motorcycles and four-wheeler with family and friends. His other pastime hobbies included softball league, bowling league, fishing, hunting, and camping with his family.

Ryan is survived by his sons, Michael Pickar of Rochester, Minnesota, and Anthony Pickar of Lackland Air Force Base, San Antonio, Texas; mother, Janet Pickar of Austin, Minnesota; sister, Carolyn Pickar of Austin, Minnesota with nephew, Blake Kraft and niece, Alexa Kraft; significant other, Leia Kadrie of Winona, Minnesota with son, Tyler Kadrie and daughter, Morgan Kadrie.

He will be dearly missed by his dog, Paisley, who will spend her future with Leia and her family.

He was preceded in death by his father, Michael Pickar; grandparents; uncles; and an aunt.

A memorial mass will be celebrated at 11 am on Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at St. Edward Catholic Church with Father Andrew Beerman officiating. A private burial will follow in Elma, Iowa at Calvary Cemetery, where he will be laid to rest with his father. Visitation will be held on Monday, September 4, 2023 at Clasen-Jordan Mortuary from 11 am to 2 pm and will continue at the church on Tuesday for one hour before the mass.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be used for a memorial.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at clasenjordan.com.