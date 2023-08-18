Rochester, Minn., woman pleads guilty to Jan 6. felony charge Published 8:13 am Friday, August 18, 2023

By Matt Sepic

A Rochester, Minn., woman on Thursday pleaded guilty to a felony civil disorder charge for her role in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Appearing in a Washington, D.C. federal courtroom, Victoria Charity White, 41, admitted to helping hoist up a fellow rioter outside the Capitol, who then made his way to a tunnel entrance and kicked police. About 25 minutes later, Metropolitan Police arrested White after she and others tried to push through a line of officers.

Federal prosecutors have charged more than 1,100 people nationwide, including a dozen Minnesotans, in connection with Donald Trump’s last-ditch attempt to remain in power by disrupting the counting of electoral votes.

White is the fifth Minnesota resident to be convicted in connection with the assault.

As part of a plea deal, White agreed to pay $2,000 in restitution. She also agreed to sentencing guidelines that call for a prison term of up to six months, but Judge John D. Bates will make the final determination at White’s Nov. 20 sentencing hearing.

Daniel Eugene Johnson, of Austin, Minn., pleaded guilty to the same civil disorder count in 2022. Judge Dabney L. Friedrich ordered him to pay $2,000 in restitution and sentenced him to four months in prison. Johnson, 31, served his term and was released in March.

Brian Christopher Mock, 44, of Minneapolis faces sentencing in October after Judge James Boasberg in July convicted him on 11 counts, including assaulting police and felony obstruction of an official proceeding.