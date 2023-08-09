Robert A. Anker, 81, of Carmel, Indiana departed this life at his home on Friday, August 4, 2023. Bob was born December 24, 1941

Visitation for Bob will begin at 1:00 pm on Saturday, August 12th at Leppert Mortuary – Nora Chapel in Indianapolis and conclude at time of Bob’s celebration of life at 3:00pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested in Bob’s name to Lawrence University, the International Violin Competition of Indianapolis, or a charitable organization of the donor’s choice.

Memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.leppertmortuarynora.com for the Anker family.