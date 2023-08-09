Robert A. Anker, 81

Published 3:24 pm Wednesday, August 9, 2023

By Daily Herald

Robert A. Anker, 81, of Carmel, Indiana departed this life at his home on Friday, August 4, 2023. Bob was born December 24, 1941

Visitation for Bob will begin at 1:00 pm on Saturday, August 12th at Leppert Mortuary – Nora Chapel in Indianapolis and conclude at time of Bob’s celebration of life at 3:00pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested in Bob’s name to Lawrence University, the International Violin Competition of Indianapolis, or a charitable organization of the donor’s choice.

Memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.leppertmortuarynora.com for the Anker family.

