Roaring fun: Jurassic Kingdom brings a new jolt of entertainment to the Fair Published 4:37 pm Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Mower County Fair Goers are able to get up close and personal to some reptiles of the past at the Midway this week.

As a new event to the fair this year, Jurassic Kingdom features an interactive program that provides dinosaur facts while having walking, roaring and sometimes spitting dinosaurs just inches away from the audience.

“We show big dinosaurs and baby dinosaurs. It’s a lot of fun,” said Ms. Kala, the host of the show. “Ages from one to 100 absolutely love it.”

The show is free to watch and it will hold programs at the Midway at 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. each day of the fair, which runs through Sunday.

Besides wowing kids with visual and audio spectacles, the show also provides recently discovered information about the history of dinosaurs.

“It’s edutainment and we try to keep the kids informed and having fun,” Ms. Kala said. “We kind of try to portray different dinosaurs and every two years we’ll change up the show with a different backdrop.”

Jurassic Kingdom has been on the road touring for nearly a decade and the 30-minute show has seen some subtle changes every couple of years or so.

“We find out new things about dinosaurs every day,” Ms. Kala said. “We mix in humor as well, but we keep it PG.”

Wednesday’s show brought out plenty of smiles and awe-struck faces from the crowd and that’s part of the routine for doing a traveling dinosaur show. Ms. Kala said she embraces the journey, which runs most of the year, from town to town.

“It’s a job for sure, but you get to go to different places and meet new people,” she said. “It’s a lot of fun.”