RESOLUTION R2023-01 Published 6:07 pm Monday, August 21, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

UDOLPHO TOWNSHIP

MOWER COUNTY, MINNESOTA

Resolution No. R2023-01

RESOLUTION APPROVING SUMMARY LANGUAGE

FOR PUBLICATION

OF AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING A STUDY

AND IMPOSING

A MORATORIUM

ON RESEARCH FACILITIES WITHIN THE TOWN

WHEREAS, the Town Board of Udolpho Township (“Town”) has adopted Ordinance No. 2023-01, “An lnterim Ordinance Authorizing a Study and Imposing a Moratorium or Research Facilities Within the Town” (“Ordinance”);

WHEREAS, it is not practical to publish the entire text of the Ordinance in the Town’s official newspaper;

WHEREAS, Minnesota Statute, section 365.125, subdivision 2 allows the publication of a summary of an ordinance instead of publishing the entire ordinance; and

WHEREAS, the Town Board determines publication of a summary of the Ordinance is sufficient to clearly inform the public of the intent and effect of the Ordinance and where to access the full text of the Ordinance.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Town Board hereby determines to publish the following summary language, which is hereby approved, in lieu of publishing the full text of the Ordinance:

UDOLPHO TOWNSHIP MOWER COUNTY

Ordinance Number: 2023-01

AN INTERIM ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING A STUDY AND IMPOSING A MORATORIUM ON RESEARCH FACILITIES WITHIN THE TOWN

The Town Board of Udolpho Township adopted Ordinance No. 2023-01, an interim ordinance placing a moratorium on the establishment of research facilities within the Township. The ordinance contains definitions, indicates the Town Board will conduct a study, imposes an moratorium on the establishment of research facilities, provides exceptions, sets the duration of the moratorium as up to eight months, establishes a penalty for violation, and sets out various other provisions. The ordinance is effect immediately. The full text of the ordinance is available by contacting the Town Clerk and a copy of the ordinance was submitted to the County Law Library and the Austin Public Library.

Norman Hagstrom, Town Clerk

BE IT FINALLY RESOLVED, that the Town Clerk is hereby authorized and directed to:

1. Publish the above summary language once in the Town’s official newspaper;

2. Make copies of the full Ordinance available to the public upon reasonable request;

3. Provide a copy of the full Ordinance for placement in the Austin Public Library;

4. Provide a copy of the full ordinance for placement in the Mower County Law Library; and

5. Place a copy of the Ordinance in the Town Ordinance Book within 20 days of its adoption along with a copy of this Resolution and a copy of the affidavit of having published the

approved summary language

Adopted this 8th day of August 2023.

BY THE TOWN BOARD

/s/Keith Sayles, Town Chairperson

Attest:/s/Norman Hagstrom, Town Clerk

For a copy to be mailed or sent by email please call 5074334906 or email normhag@smig.net.

Austin Daily Herald:

Aug. 19, 2023

RESOLUTION R2023-01