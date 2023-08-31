Prison time handed down for man who failed to register as predatory offender Published 2:28 pm Thursday, August 31, 2023

Terry Izeal Heggs also gets jail time for violating DANCO order; more trials on the horizon

A man at the center of a number of court cases, including a trial for three more cases on the horizon, has been sentenced to prison and jail time.

Terry Izeal Heggs, 41, was sentenced to 36 months in prison for felony predatory offender failing to register and 364 days in jail for gross misdemeanor violation of domestic abuse no contact order in Mower County District Court on Thursday. He was given 153 days credit for time served for both counts.

Email newsletter signup

The sentences will run concurrently.

Heggs was acquitted of a third felony — violent felon in possession of tear gas.

It is the first conviction for Heggs in a long list of trials that have included drug charges and violent crime.

Prior to this, Heggs was acquitted in two cases that involved drug possession, sales and failure to register and earlier this week it was announced that the Mower County attorney’s office was dropping charges related to a 2021 drive-by shooting case because the witness in the case, Ryan Christopher Collins, is currently missing and wanted by the Minnesota Department of Corrections.

Heggs still has three more cases pending that date back to 2021, which involve felony drug offenses and failure to register as a predatory offender. In those three cases, the Mower County Attorney’s Office has filed papers requesting all three cases be tried at once given that charges in those cases originate from the same facts.

Heggs’ next court appearance in those cases is a motion hearing on Sept. 12. A trial including all three cases is scheduled for Oct. 9.