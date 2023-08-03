Prince Memorial Highway makes debut in Chanhassen Published 1:18 pm Thursday, August 3, 2023

By Dana Ferguson

With few of the frills or ceremony so often associated with the late music icon, the Minnesota Department of Transportation on Thursday installed new road signs designating a section of highway in honor of Prince.

From now on, a seven-mile stretch of State Highway 5 near the musician’s Paisley Park home and studio in Chanhassen, Minn. will be known as Prince Rogers Nelson Memorial Highway — with bright purple signs marking the route.

About a dozen people, including fans and family members, were on hand Thursday as one of the signs was installed a short distance from Paisley Park. Purple flowers, photos and signs honoring and remembering Prince lined a fence along the property.

State lawmakers earlier this year overwhelmingly approved and the governor signed into law a bill greenlighting the rebrand of that stretch of highway.

Prince died in 2016 at age 57 of an accidental fentanyl overdose. Prince’s longtime friend Mark Webster advocated for the highway designation and said earlier this year that it was “one of the greatest gifts we could give him.”