Photos: Rolling thunder at the NTPA Truck and Tractor Pull

Drivers get ready to run prior to the start of the NTPA Truck and Tractor Pull Thursday night at the Mower County Fair. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com
Ageless revs up as an official gives the green flag during the NTPA Truck and Tractor Pull Thursday night at the Mower County Fair. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com
Centless begins its run Thursday night during the NTPA Truck and Tractor Pull at the Mower County Fair. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com
Smoke billows above a puller during the NTPA Truck and Tractor Pull Thursday night at the Mower County Fair. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com
In The Red powers a run during the NTPA Truck and Tractor Pull Thursday night at the Mower County Fair. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com
A helmet waits for its driver during the NTPA Truck and Tractor Pull Thursday night at the Mower County Fair. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com
A puller roars down the lane during the NTPA Truck and Tractor Pull Thursday night at the Mower County Fair. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com