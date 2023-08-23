Peter M. Molland

Peter Montague Molland, passed away peacefully at Mayo Clinic Hospital Rochester, Methodist Campus on Friday, August 18, 2023. Peter was born on February 17, 1935, in Instow, N Devon, England to Montague and Annie Jane (Pidler) Molland. As a youngster, he kept chickens and bees and was always involved in things having to do with farming. Upon leaving school, he went to work on a neighbor’s farm, a mixture of arable and cattle, a very happy period for him. In February of 1952, when he was 17, Peter emigrated to America aboard the Queen Mary, as did many people in that post-war era. He worked on farms in Iowa for several years. During that period, he was conscripted into the US Army. He served from January 1955 to December 1957 with the 41st Engineers division, spending most of his time in Germany. He then moved to rural Blooming Prairie, Minnesota and purchased a small acreage. Peter became a US citizen on March 20th, 1974. He became involved in cattle breeding working for 21st Century genetics from 1975 till 2000 when he retired. Peter enjoyed bee keeping, fishing, gardening, and playing his violin. Peter also loved going to dances where he met a wide range of good friends. It was at one of these dances in 2007 that Peter met the love of his life, Marcella Hanson. They became a couple and remained together until her death in 2018. He resided on his small acreage until his death. Peter was a wonderful, kind and very polite Englishman who will be missed by many.

Peter is survived by his brother, Anthony and sister-in-law, Andrea Molland of Romsey, Hampshire, UK, two nieces, five great nieces and two great nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at Worlein Funeral Home Chapel in Austin. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Udolpho Cemetery, rural Blooming Prairie, Minnesota. Worlein Blooming Prairie Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.