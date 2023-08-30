Packers share the love in home opening win Published 10:01 pm Tuesday, August 29, 2023

There was plenty of splashing, some solid performances and a whole lot of cheering as the Austin girls swimming and diving team opened its season up with a 98-57 win over TCU in Bud Higgins Pool Tuesday.

The Packers took home nine first place finishes as their younger swimmers, some of whom gained state meet experience, led the way in the pool.

“It’s a great environment to be in. There is so much joy and love and we really are a family,” said sophomore Alivia Hemry. “It’s really nice to be around the people that we love when we’re doing something really hard and stressful.There is a lot of anxiety, but when you’re around the people that you love and your teammates, it makes it a lot easier.”

Henry swam in the first place 200-medley relay team along with sophomore Addison Tobak, freshman Gracie Greenman and freshman Abbi Boysen.

Greenman, who also swam in the first place 400-yard relay team, took first in the 200-individual medley and the 100-yard backstroke.

“It’s really awesome having the team together. There’s so much spirit and it’s always so loud. It’s crazy,” Greenman said. “It’s more about leading by actions in the pool this year. I was expecting to be a little bit better tonight, but it is the first meet of the season.”

Reese Norton took first in diving for the Packers, Boysen was in the 100-yard freestyle, Leah Pischke was first in the 200- and 500-yard freestyle and the 200-freestyle relay team of Anna Kossman, Addison Tobak, Sydney Tobak and Hemry took first.

The first home meet was just the start of what the Packers hope will be along and successful season.

“It was so fun. It was so nice to get back in the water and see the times on the scoreboard again,” Henry said. “I’m so excited for this season. The next couple of months are going to be so fun and really we’re just working towards sections and hopefully state again.”

AUSTIN RESULTS

200-medley relay: Gracie Greenman, Addison Tobak, Abbie Boysen, Alivia Hemry (first, 2:03.20)

200-freestyle: Leah Pischke (first, 2:22.96); Jaycie Pollack (second, 2:28.54); Gracelyn Merten-Johnson (third, 2:29.48)

200-individual medley: Gracie Greenman (first, 2:29.94); Addison Tobak (second, 2:43.28)

50-freestyle: Abbie Boysen (second, 26.83); Alivia Hemry (third, 27.04); Sherilyn Spear (fifth, 30.32)

Diving: Reese Norton (first, 220.35); Alayna Kennedy (second, 205.90); Claire Pepper (fourth, 113.40)

100-butterfly: Sydney Tobak (second, 1:12.88); Madison Tauger (third, 1:17.56); Jaycie Pollack (fourth, 1:18.81)

100-freestyle: Abbie Boysen (first, 58.67); Alivia Hemry (second, 1:00.99); Anna Kossman (third, 1:02.51)

500-freestyle: Leah Pischke (first, 6:36.02); Gracelyn Johnson-Merten (second, 7:00.42); Madellane Hicks (third, 7:02.82)

200-freestyle relay: Anna Kossman, Addison Tobak, Sydney Tobak, Alivia Hemry (first, 1:52.40); Claire Pepper, Madison Tauger, Jaycie Pollack, Leah Pischke (third, 1:57.49)

100-backstroke: Gracie Greenman (first, 1:05.11); Anna Kossman (second, 1:15.66); Emma Czarnota (fourth, 1:24.40)

100-breaststroke: Addison Tobak (second, 1:24.01); Anita Rao (third, 1:26.39); Sydney Tobak (fourth, 1:27.72)

400-freestyle relay: Abbie Boysen, Leah Pischke, Anna Kossman, Gracie Greenman (first, 4:12.12); Claire Pepper, Sherilyn Spear, Jaycie Pollack, Madison Tauger (second, 4:32.20)