Packer tennis team splits opener in Waseca Published 9:52 am Friday, August 18, 2023

The Austin girls tennis team split a pair of matches to open its season in Waseca Thursday.

The Packers (1-1 overall) lost to the Bluejays 6-1 and they topped TCU 6-1.

Gracie Schmitt won both of her matches at No. 1 singles for the Packers.

Email newsletter signup

Waseca 6, Austin 1

Singles

No. 1 Gracie Schmitt (A) def. Takya Schoenrock (W) 6-2, 6-2

No. 2 Sarah Haley (W) def. Seanna Kubas (A) 6-2, 6-4

No. 3 Maddy Benson (W) def. Jenna Hetzel (A) 6-0, 6-3

No. 4 Vivian Mader (W) def. Sophia Meyer (A) 6-2, 6-1

Doubles

No. 1 Mia Kanewischer/Elizabeth Roessler (W) def. Abby VanPelt/Katie VanPelt (A) 6-3, 7-6 (7)

No. 2 Addie Pfeifer/Paige Dufault (W) def. Ella Nack/Isabelle Owens (A) 6-4, 6-4

No. 3 Ashton Jenzen/Esme Pearce (W) def. Payton Nelson/Claudia Slinden (A) 3-6 , 6-2 , 11-9

Austin 6, TCU 1

Singles

No. 1 Gracie Schmitt (A) def. Ellie Adams (TCU) 6-0, 6-0

No. 2 Seanna Kubas (A) def. Reagan Steffen (TCU) 6-1, 6-2

No. 3 Jenna Hetzel (A) def. Lily Martin (TCU) 6-0, 6-1

No. 4 Sophia Meyer (A) def. Caleigh Hoefs (TCU) 6-2, 6-0

Doubles

No. 1 Abby VanPelt/Katie VanPelt (A) def. Anne Cooper/Destynee Wolff (TCU) 6-4, 6-2

No. 2 Alice Schroeder/Becca Sladek (TCU) def. Ella Nack/Isabelle Owens (A) 6-1, 6-4

No. 3 Payton Nelson/Claudia Slinden (A) def. Adison Schroer/Avery Lerfald (TCU) 6-1, 6-4