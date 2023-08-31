Pacelli runners shine at Bill Glomski Invite Published 6:30 pm Thursday, August 31, 2023

Hundreds of area runners hit the course at the Bill Glomski Invite in Stewartville Thursday, and a few area competitors were near the top.

Pacelli freshman Kya McManus took third place overall in the girls race and her teammate Kirsten Koopal wasn’t far behind at ninth place.

The top finishing boy runner in the area was Carter Glynn of GMLOS, who finished in 22nd place. Pacelli’s Yong Achuoth took 23rd.

BOYS RESULTS

Pacelli: Yong Achuoth (23rd, 19:38.64); Andrew Frederick (68th, 21:58.48); Grayson Bickler (69th, 21:58.77); JJ Bastyr (72nd, 22:06.76)

BP: Will Sunde (42nd, 20:36.20); Derek Kubicek (101st, 24:01.53); Tyler Anderson (110th, 25:01.71); Drew Reinke (112th, 25:27.87); Ben Riley (118th, 30:20.54)

GMLOS: Carter Glynn (22nd, 19:20.09); Erik Shaw (25th, 19:42.06); Teague Alden (39th, 20:21.69); Brendon Arndorfer (67th, 21:41.87); Braydn Nordeng (108th, 24:38.02)

Hayfield: Steven Gillette (86th, 22:34.86): Samuel Stasko (88th, 22:56.57); Jaxon Harberts (94th, 23:15); Isaac Nelson (95th, 23:21.39); Aiden Nelson (98th, 23:41.41)

GIRLS RESULTS

Pacelli: Kya McManus (third, 21:04.44): Kirsten Koopal (ninth, 21:49.06): Lexi Lewis (55th, 24:55.60); Liz Frederick (76th, 26:48.04)

BP: Gloria Hernandez (17th, 22:36.75); Sophia Esplan (74th, 26:41.38); Rachel Winzenburg (111th, 30:55.85); Anna Haberman (119th, 32:31.59); Lily Schammel (123rd, 34:12.06)

GMLOS: Naomi Warmka (59th, 25:07.90); Keywain Stier (65th, 25:29.06); Delaney Alden (104th, 29:07.58); Karina Lee (108th, 30:12.01); Azalia Dahl (112th, 31:04.46)

Hayfield: Maggie Hansen (48th, 24:44.59); Melody Walker (91st, 28:04.28); Kenna Selk (101st, 29:02.35); Nicole Darnell (106th, 29:07.84); Lily Halvorson (124th, 35:28.88)