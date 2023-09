Olson guides Cardinal attack in win over Southland Published 9:34 pm Thursday, August 31, 2023

The LeRoy-Ostrander volleyball team outlasted Southland (0-2 overall) by scores of 25-14, 18-25, 25-14, 25-19 in LeRoy Thursday night.

The Cardinals (2-1 overall) were paced by Jenna Olson, who had 28 assists and Benita Nolt hammered home 14 kills.

Southland was led by Navaeah Shaw, who had nine kills.

LO stats: Keira Lewison 3 kills, 13 digs; Jenna Olson 28 assists, 7 digs, 1 ace; Kaci McKenzie 4 kills, 2 aces; Brooke Jasper 6 kills, 13 digs; Maria Almaraz-Nolt 3 kills, 8 digs; Benita Nolt 14 kills, 24 digs; Maddi Huntley 12 digs.

Southland stats: Katelyn McCabe 7 kills, 15 digs; Nevaeh Shaw 9 kills, 2 aces; Maren Wahrenberg 12 set assists; Julia Kiefer 10 set assists, 2 aces; Ava Payne 19 digs; Shannon Kiefer 14 digs, 2 aces; Breeley Galle 1.5 blocsks, Diann Smith 1.5 blocks