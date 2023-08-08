Norma R. Price, 93

Norma R. Price, age 93, of Lyle, Minnesota, passed away on Sunday, August 6, 2023, at her home. According to her family, the earth’s axis has shifted. Norma Ruth Fossey was born June 25, 1930, near Mona, Iowa, to Mense and Amy (Rustad) Fossey. She grew up near Mona, Iowa, where Norma and her siblings never knew they were poor. They were given a wonderful childhood, running around on the farm creating lifelong memories. In 1948, Norma graduated from St. Ansgar High School. She then went on to attend teachers college in Cedar Falls, Iowa. She began her teaching career at Little Cedar, where she resided for 2 ½ years. On August 1, 1951, Norma was united in marriage to Emery Price Jr. at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Lyle, Minnesota. Their union was blessed with four children, whom Norma loved unconditionally and was their protector. She gave grace and love like no other. Norma left her teaching career to become a full time stay at home mom. She cherished her role as a mom and grandma. Norma was a faithful member of Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Lyle, Minnesota, where she was active in quilting, taught Sunday school for 30 years, and was a “classic church basement lady.” She also served for 8 years on the school board. Norma enjoyed reading and traveling. She traveled in and out of the country; some of her favorite places she visited included Hawaii, the Netherlands, New Zealand, and Mexico. Norma will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Survivors include her children, Judy (Bernard) Tolosky of Beulah, ND, Steve Price of Racine, MN, Randy (Nancy) Price of Kasson, MN, and Jane (Tom Eull) Price of Rochester, MN; 11 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mense and Amy Fossey; husband, Emery Price Jr.; sister, Margaret; and brothers, Allen and Leo.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 11, 2023, at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Lyle, Minnesota. Visitation will take place from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 10, at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Lyle and will continue for one hour prior to the service on Friday. Interment will be in Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Mona, Iowa. Memorials are preferred to Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Lyle. Services are prearranged and performed by Worlein Funeral Home of Austin. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.