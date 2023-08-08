Mower County Fair kicks off today

Published 8:15 am Tuesday, August 8, 2023

By Daily Herald

Liberty Barnes sets up her booth for Liberty’s This and That in the Plaeger Building Monday morning ahead of the Mower County Fair, which starts today. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com

The Mower County Fair kicks off today and will run run through Sunday, bringing with it six days of fun and memories.

The fair opened Tuesday morning with the first animal show of the six-day run with the 4-H Rabbit show at 8:30 a.m. and there will be  a carnival ride preview from 5-10 p.m.

The fair will have it’s official kick-off at the annual opening ceremony at 5 p.m. at Fair Square featuring the ribbon cutting and the announcement of Fair Person of the Year.

Mower County Fair Board President Kevin Finley helps with the backing into place of the Stagecoach Barbecue food trailer into place Monday morning in preparation of this year’s fair. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindialyherald.com

The first grandstand event of the week will be the Motokazie Supercross starting at 7 p.m. tonight.

“It’s a huge community event and it doesn’t matter if you are in Austin, Minnesota or Austin, Texas. In every state in the United States, the fair is usually the biggest community event in that county all year long,” said Fair Board President Kevin Finley earlier last month. “You look back and you hope it’s been a success.”

For more on the Mower County Fair, visit: www.mowercountyfair.com/

Grandstands

Aug. 8: Motokazie Supercross, 7 p.m. $12 per ticket starting Aug. 8. Ages five and under, free. Race info hotline: 1-952-601-1169. For more information, visit: www.motokazie.com

Aug. 9: Autocross, 7 p.m. $12 per ticket starting Aug. 8. Ages five and under, free. 

Aug. 10: NTPA Tractor Pull, 7 p.m. $12 per ticket starting Aug. 8. Ages five and under, free. For more information, visit: www.upmullers.com

Aug. 11-12: Great Frontier Bull Riding, 7 p.m. $20 per ticket starting Aug. 8. Ages five and under, free. For more information, visit www.greatfrontierbullridingcompany.com

Aug. 13: Masters of Disaster Demo Derby, 2 p.m. $20 per ticket starting Aug. 8. Ages five and under, free. For more information, visit: www.facebook.com/groups/965648333784342/

