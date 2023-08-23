MINUTES 7.24.23
Published 4:08 pm Wednesday, August 23, 2023
PUBLIC NOTICE
School Board Proceedings
ISD 492
Austin, MN
The Austin School Board held a study session on 7/24/23 in the District Office Conf Room, 401 Third Ave NW in Austin. Chair Green called meeting to order at 2:30 pm. Members present Kathy Green, Carolyn Dube, Cece Kroc, Don Leathers, Carol McAlister, Evan Sorenson and Peggy Young. No members absent.
MN School Boards Association staff reviewed results of the school board’s self-evaluation. Results will be used in setting school board goals for the upcoming year.
Young/Kroc to adjourn at 4:46 pm.
By: Carolyn Dube, Clerk
Email newsletter signup
Austin Daily Herald:
Aug. 23, 2023
MINUTES 7.24.23