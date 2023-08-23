MINUTES 7.24.23 Published 4:08 pm Wednesday, August 23, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

School Board Proceedings

ISD 492

Austin, MN

The Austin School Board held a study session on 7/24/23 in the District Office Conf Room, 401 Third Ave NW in Austin. Chair Green called meeting to order at 2:30 pm. Members present Kathy Green, Carolyn Dube, Cece Kroc, Don Leathers, Carol McAlister, Evan Sorenson and Peggy Young. No members absent.

MN School Boards Association staff reviewed results of the school board’s self-evaluation. Results will be used in setting school board goals for the upcoming year.

Young/Kroc to adjourn at 4:46 pm.

By: Carolyn Dube, Clerk

Aug. 23, 2023

Aug. 23, 2023

MINUTES 7.24.23