MINUTES 7.10.23 Published 4:08 pm Wednesday, August 23, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

School Board Proceedings

ISD 492

Austin, MN

The Austin School Board met in regular session on 7/10/23 at 5:30 pm in the Annex Recital Hall located at AHS Annex, 205 4th Street NW, Austin, MN. Chair Green called meeting to order at 5:30 pm. Members present Kathy Green, Carolyn Dube, Don Leathers, Carol McAlister, Evan Sorenson and Peggy Young. Cece Kroc absent.

McAlister/Young approval of agenda, 6-0

Sorenson/Dube approval of 6/12/23 and 6/26/23 meeting minutes, 6-0

Sorenson/Dube approval of personnel report, 6-0

Sorenson/Dube approval of bills, 6-0

Sorenson/Dube approval of Feb 2023 treasurer’s report, 6-0

Leathers/McAlister to set truth in taxation hearing date for 12/11/23, 6-0

Dube/Young to appoint Katie Baskin as 2023-24 LEA (title grants), 6-0

Young/Dube to approve 13 policy revisions reflecting recent legislative changes, 6-0

Young/McAlister to approve 11 policy revisions reflecting recent legislative changes, 6-0

Leathers/Sorenson to enter closed session at 6:32 pm for the purpose of negotiations update, 6-0

Dube/Young to enter open session at 7:17 pm, 6-0

Young/Sorenson to adjourn at 7:17 pm, 6-0

By: Carolyn Dube, Clerk

The above is a summary of meeting proceedings. The complete minutes are available on the district website at www.austin.k12.mn.us as well as on file and available for review in the Superintendent’s Office, 401 Third Avenue NW.

