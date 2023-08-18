Meadow Greens-Ramsey Ladies Golf Club holds a game Published 9:56 am Friday, August 18, 2023

The Meadow Greens–Ramsey Ladies Golf Club randomly grouped together for a game of Lagging on Wednesday.



Once all players were on the green, points were earned based on distance from the pin. Three points were awarded to the closest, two points for the second closest, and one point for the third closest. Lisa Place scored 24 points on the front nine for a win, and Karen Baier got a win with 22 points. On the back nine, Janice Perrigo took a win with 19 points, and Carmel Taylor won with an 18 (2-way tie broken by handicap hole).

Chip-ins were abundant during the round. Chris Swatfager chipped in on holes No. 2 and No. 15, Janice Perrigo on hole No. 3, Carol Bulson on hole No. 6, Jan Thissen on hole No. 11, and Carrie Schwirtz on hole No. 18. Chris Swatfager had birdies on holes No. 12 and No. 15.