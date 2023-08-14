Mavis M. Klaudt, 87 of Mesa, AZ (formerly of Adams, MN) passed away on August 10, 2023.

Mavis was born April 21,1936 in Herreid, SD to Jacob G. Hofer and Pauline (Bickel) Hofer. Mavis and her younger sister, Ethel, rode their ponies to attend grade school at Sterling District Rural Farm School. Mavis graduated from Herreid High School in 1954. She married her high school sweetheart, Gordon H. Klaudt, on September 26, 1954 at Peace Lutheran Church in Herreid, SD. Together they farmed near Herreid for 3 years. In 1957, Mavis and Gordon both enrolled in Dakota Business College in Fargo, ND where Gordon studied banking and Mavis studied bookkeeping.

Mavis and Gordon lived in Milbank, SD for 4 years. They moved to Adams, MN in 1963. Mavis was employed as a secretary to the Superintendent at Adams schools and later as a bookkeeper for KJ Retterath Builders. She was an active member at Little Cedar Lutheran Church involved with Sunday School, Jr. Lutherans and her Circle. She served as a Cub Scout Leader and enjoyed sewing, knitting, gardening, camping, playing bridge, walking with friends, and baking. You could always count on some delicious desserts if you dropped in. She was famous for her homemade cinnamon and caramel rolls.

Email newsletter signup

Mavis and Gordon enjoyed many adventures throughout the years-motorhome trips, cruises, tours, and foreign country travels. In 2000, they began splitting their time between Adams, MN and Mesa, AZ to enjoy the best of both worlds. In 2016, they made Mesa, AZ their permanent residence while always keeping Adams close to their hearts.

Mavis is survived by her loving husband Gordon Klaudt of Mesa, AZ. She was proud of her children, Paulette (Paul) Manneman of Atkin, MN, Pamela (David) Ihns of Tempe, AZ and David (Carole) Klaudt of Dallas, TX. She enjoyed watching all her grandchildren grow up – Sarah (Carter) Harrington, Kayla (Corbin) Eckel, Stefanie (Clay) Morris, David (Tara) Klaudt, II, and Caroline Klaudt. Her great granddaughters, Sadie Harrington and Margot Morris brought her much happiness. Mavis is also survived by her sister-in-law Karen (Floyd) Oster, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Jacob and Pauline Hofer, her sister Ethel Ochsner and brother-in-law Vern Ochsner.

A memorial service for Mavis will be held on Sunday, September 17, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Little Cedar Lutheran Church, Adams MN with Reverend Jeremy Johnson officiating. Burial to follow at the Little Cedar Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made in Mavis Klaudt’s name to Little Cedar Lutheran Church. Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com.