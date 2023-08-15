Man with two-year-old warrant for sexually assaulting girl arrested Published 4:50 pm Tuesday, August 15, 2023

A man charged in a case of having inappropriate sexual contact with a small child has been arrested on a two-year-old warrant.

Forty-one year old Rodolfo Morataya Lopez, of Montevideo, was arrested and charged in March of 2021, with felony first degree criminal sexual conduct penetration of a child under 13, first degree criminal sexual conduct – sexual contact with child under 13 and felony second degree criminal sexual conduct-sexual contact victim under 13.

According to the Mower County Jail roster, Lopez was booked on the afternoon of Aug. 12. He made his first appearance on Monday, and is currently being held on $250,000 with no conditions and $125,000.

According to court documents, Lopez was charged in 2021 with sexually assaulting a five-year-old girl. The Austin Police Department was first made aware of the alleged assaults on Jan. 25, 2021. When an officer made contact, Lopez was at the house and indicated he lived at the residence.

Lopez denied the allegations and officers advised Lopez to not have contact with any of the children, and he agreed to find another place to live.

According to the court documents, the victim’s mother and another woman called police after hearing of the allegations and the victim told police about the incidents.

After being arrested in March of 2021, Lopez failed to show up for a subsequent hearing on April 15, 2021. A warrant was issued that day.

Lopez’s next court appearance will be on Aug. 28.