Man sentenced to 10 years probation for criminal sexual conduct with teen, charged in another case Published 6:38 pm Tuesday, August 29, 2023

An 18-year-old, who on Aug. 17 of this month had been sentenced to 10 years supervised probation for criminal sexual conduct with a 14-year-old girl has now been charged in a separate case involving another 14-year-old.

Leonardo Antonio Nieto Vazquez made a first appearance in Mower County District Court on a single charge of third degree criminal sexual conduct-penetration. He entered a plea of not guilty according to details of the case.

According to court documents, Vazquez is accused of allegedly sexual assaulting the girl in March of 2023 after she recognized him on the Mower County Jail roster.

The girl told a Mower County Sheriffs Office detective that the incident happened when Vazquez came over to her house to hang out. While at the house, Vazquez allegedly tried hugging the teen and proceeded to get touchier.

According to the complaint, the girl told Vazquez repeatedly she wasn’t interested, telling Vazquez that she was 14 and he was 18 and that it wouldn’t work.

Vazquez eventually undressed, the the girl told him that she “did not want to do this at all.” It was then that Vazquez allegedly raped her.

The girl said she decided to speak up after seeing that Vazquez had been arrested in the other case.

Vazquez spoke to a detective by phone, denying the incident and saying he wasn’t sure her age, but that he thought she was 15, going on 16.

In the previous case, the 10 years supervised probation Vazquez was sentenced to comes with a possible 36 months in prison should he violate conditions of his probation. His next court appearance for this latest case will be a plea hearing on Oct. 20.