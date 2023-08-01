Man charged in Friday collision that sent several to hospital, including 16-year-old Published 1:47 pm Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Jeffers Lorenzo charged seven counts related to crash – two of them felonies

An Austin man has been charged after making a first appearance Tuesday in Mower County District Court in relation to a two-vehicle crash late Friday night in which several people were injured, including a 16-year-old who suffered severe injuries.

Jeffer Lorenzo, 23, faces six charges overall that include two felony counts of criminal vehicular operation-great bodily harm — one for being under the influence of alcohol and the other for leaving the scene of a collision.

He’s facing gross misdemeanors of criminal vehicular operation-bodily harm-leave the scene of a collision and reckless driving and a single misdemeanor count of fourth degree DWI.

According to a press release from Austin Police Chief David McKichan Monday morning, Austin police were dispatched to the intersection of Second Avenue and Fourth Street SW at around 8:47 p.m. Friday night in response to a motor vehicle accident with several injuries.

Later, in court documents, it was stated that officers discovered two vehicles — a gray SUV with heavy front-end damage in the middle of the road on Second Avenue SW and a red SUV with heavy driver’s side damage.

During the investigation, it had been determined that the gray SUV had been traveling east on Second Avenue SW at a high rate of speed and failed to stop at the intersection of Fourth Street SW where it collided with the red SUV. The red SUV was pushed an estimated 200 feet into a backyard.

Witnesses at the scene told police that passengers in the gray SUV fled the scene. An officer eventually apprehended Lorenzo laying down next to a house in the area. He allegedly admitted to being the driver of the gray SUV and according to the court complaint later told police at the hospital that he had been traveling approximately 50 mph and stated that he had “12 Budweiser” that evening prior to the crash.

A preliminary test indicated a .20 blood alcohol content.

A Go-Fund me page has been set up for the 16-year-old driver of the red SUV. The complaint reflects that he had to be extracted and was later transported to Mayo Clinic via helicopter due to serious head and neck injuries.

A passenger in the gray SUV, was discovered lying on the boulevard, appearing to be in pain and struggling to talk, but reportedly said “Jeffer” when asked who was driving the vehicle.

He was also taken to Mayo Clinic.

A third passenger from the gray SUV was later found passed out due to being intoxicated and unconscious. Police were later able to talk with the third passenger, who told them that they had been drinking since that afternoon, though he didn’t remember anything from the crash.

Lorenzo is currently being held in Mower County Jail on $250,000 bail without conditions, $150,00 with conditions.