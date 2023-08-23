Makers of the Planters introduce new flavored cashew innovation: Apple Cider Donut Published 8:02 pm Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Following the successful launch of its new line of flavored cashews, Planters will unveil a new flavor to celebrate autumn’s arrival: Planters Apple Cider Donut Cashews.

Available for a limited time at retailers nationwide, these cashews are kettle roasted and flavored with notes of apples and cinnamon.

“We’re thrilled to introduce this delectable new flavor of our cashews just in time for sweater weather,” said Allie Abney, Planters brand manager. “Our new apple cider donut cashews are the ultimate fall snack, with the perfect combination of crunch and flavor that will leave you wanting more!”

With the approach of the fall season, people are seeking warm and comforting flavors, and apple cider has emerged as a popular choice of many. Datassential’s fall trends report identified apple as a top 10 seasonal flavor around the globe. Technomic’s 2022 menu adoption cycle also reveals that apple cider is in the “early adoption” phase, indicating that apple cider is currently trending in restaurants and specialty grocers across the country.

Additionally, 46% of consumers are planning to purchase an autumn-themed food or beverage item this fall season. Apple Cider Donut Cashews will join Planters Pumpkin Spice Almonds as part of the brand’s growing portfolio of fall-themed products.

“Our team is dedicated to keeping a pulse on the latest flavor trends so that we can respond accordingly,” Abney said. “This latest flavor innovation from the Planters brand promises to be a hit with consumers this fall.”