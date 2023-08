Lyle-Pacelli falls to Houston in four Published 8:22 am Tuesday, August 29, 2023

The Lyle-Pacelli volleyball team lost to Houston 25-19, 18-25, 25-23, 25-23 in Houston Tuesday.

Eighth grader Autumn Drennan had 17 set assists and six ace serves for the Athletics and ninth grader Audrey Wilde put down nine kills.

“This team has come a long way since last year,” said LP head coach Faith King.

LP stats: Autumn Drennan, 2 kills, 17 set assists, 6 aces, 4 digs; Kate Rauen, 15 digs; Avari Drennan, 6 kills, 5 aces, 5 digs; Audrey Wilde, 7 kills, 1 ace, 2 digs; Max Rauen, 2 kills, solo block; Morgan Rauen, 1 kill, 2 aces, solo block; Jada Leif, 4 kills, 1 ace, 5 digs; Carleigh Rymer, 2 aces, 3 digs; Elisabeth Wilde, 2 aces; Josey Bednar, 1 dig